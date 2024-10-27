Illuminate your Deepavali with healthy chocolate boondi

Chocolate boondi

Ingredients:

Double cream - 50 ml

Milk chocolate - 40 gm

Dark chocolate - 25 gm

Whipped cream - 45 gm

Sweet Boondi – 50-100 gms

Method: Begin by heating the double cream in a pot. Once heated, remove the pot from the stove.

Add the milk chocolate and dark chocolate into the warm cream, stirring until the mixture forms a smooth ganache.

Fold the ganache into the whipped cream. Pour the mixture into a silicon mold infused with boondi, ensuring the mold is filled completely to create the mousse base.

Freeze at -18°C for at least 6 hours before serving.

- Recipe from Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa



