Illuminate your Deepavali with healthy chocolate boondi
As we gear up to celebrate the festival of lights, here are a few dessert recipes, that are a blend of traditional sweets with a modern and healthy twist
Chocolate boondi
Ingredients:
Double cream - 50 ml
Milk chocolate - 40 gm
Dark chocolate - 25 gm
Whipped cream - 45 gm
Sweet Boondi – 50-100 gms
Method: Begin by heating the double cream in a pot. Once heated, remove the pot from the stove.
Add the milk chocolate and dark chocolate into the warm cream, stirring until the mixture forms a smooth ganache.
Fold the ganache into the whipped cream. Pour the mixture into a silicon mold infused with boondi, ensuring the mold is filled completely to create the mousse base.
Freeze at -18°C for at least 6 hours before serving.
- Recipe from Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa
