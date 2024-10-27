Begin typing your search...

    Illuminate your Deepavali with healthy chocolate boondi

    As we gear up to celebrate the festival of lights, here are a few dessert recipes, that are a blend of traditional sweets with a modern and healthy twist

    27 Oct 2024
    Illuminate your Deepavali with healthy chocolate boondi
    Chocolate Boondi 

    Chocolate boondi

    Ingredients:

    Double cream - 50 ml

    Milk chocolate - 40 gm

    Dark chocolate - 25 gm

    Whipped cream - 45 gm

    Sweet Boondi – 50-100 gms

    Method: Begin by heating the double cream in a pot. Once heated, remove the pot from the stove.

    Add the milk chocolate and dark chocolate into the warm cream, stirring until the mixture forms a smooth ganache.

    Fold the ganache into the whipped cream. Pour the mixture into a silicon mold infused with boondi, ensuring the mold is filled completely to create the mousse base.

    Freeze at -18°C for at least 6 hours before serving.

    - Recipe from Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa


    DTNEXT Bureau

