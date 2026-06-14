How Vadacurry and Chicken 65 became part of Chennai's food identity

Vadacurry: The Accidental Chennai Dish

Few dishes are as closely associated with Chennai’s set dosa culture as Vadacurry It is widely associated with Chennai’s tiffin culture, particularly the areas around Triplicane, Mylapore and North Chennai. The most repeated origin story is that it emerged as a way to avoid wasting unsold masala vadas. Leftover vadas from the day would be crumbled into a spicy onion-tomato gravy and served alongside dosa, especially set dosa. Over time, the “leftover solution” became a dish in its own right and is now inseparable from Chennai’s tiffin scene.

Today, Vadacurry remains a staple in a handful of traditional eateries, even though it has never achieved the widespread fame of other South Indian dishes. Food historian and MasterChef India Tamil judge Chef Rakesh Raghunathan points to this practical origin.” Back in the day, it was also a masala vada that was not sold, which was made into a Vadacurry. One way of looking at it is how people managed with what leftovers they had and ade something productive out of it,” he says