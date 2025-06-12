How individuals are driving urban sustainability movement in Chennai

CHENNAI: With World Environment Day just behind us, the green wave continues to grow stronger. This year, several NGOs and organisations are extending the celebrations by observing Environment Awareness Month, curating a series of events and programmes to inspire more mindful living. From neighbourhood clean-up drives to sustainable living workshops, the movement is picking up momentum - not just among environmentalists, but among residents too. As climate challenges mount, many individuals are making small yet significant changes: cutting down waste, going plastic-free, and embracing zero-waste lifestyles.

Indu Shanmugham, a management consultant who also runs Mina’s Kitchen, says food is her way of contributing to the cause. “Being a passionate foodie and cooking enthusiast, I’ve always enjoyed finding new ways or going back to traditional methods to make cooking more fun, healthy, and eco-friendly. I use plantain leaves instead of plates, cook in mud pots, and promote sustainable methods in the kitchen,” she shares.

Indu Shanmugham

She encourages fellow foodies to get creative with sustainability. “Food becomes so much more enjoyable when you know it’s healthy and eco-friendly.”

Another change Indu practices is daily waste segregation. “Our community follows three-way segregation - wet waste, dry waste, and plastic. It’s a small habit that’s made a big difference. We use our wet waste as compost, and this has helped us manage waste better. It gives us a sense of purpose. If each of us takes small steps, we can make our city greener and better for the next generation.”

Parveen Sikkandar, advisor to the Women Entrepreneurs Welfare Association (WEWA), has been walking the talk when it comes to sustainable living and she makes it sound effortless. “Step into my home and you’ll spot green in every corner. Plants have become a natural extension of how I live,” she says with a smile.

Her green practices go far beyond home décor. “I switched to plant-based cleaning products about five years ago, and I haven’t looked back. I even make my own dishwashing and floor-cleaning solutions using lemon and orange peels, they work beautifully and smell amazing too.”

Parveen has also consciously curbed online shopping, especially to avoid the packaging that comes with it. “We rarely order food anymore. Instead, we host potluck dinners with friends. It’s more meaningful - everyone brings a dish, there’s no waste, and the conversations are richer.”

Parveen Sikkandar

When it comes to groceries, she keeps it hyperlocal. “All my fruits, vegetables, and pantry staples come from organic stores and nearby farms. My driver, who travels to villages regularly, often brings back cold-pressed oils and native grains. Just last week, he got me a bottle of nannari sherbet, fish pickle, and some sun-dried meat from Madurai.”

Even her beauty routine has gone eco. As a motivational speaker who frequently appears on television, makeup is part of her job. “But I’ve streamlined it. I now use multi-purpose cosmetics and refillable bottles - not only does it reduce waste, but it also keeps my dresser clutter-free.”

Nisreen Madraswala, founder of Munshi Wholistic Services, prepares traditional powders using ingredients like henna, indigo, and coconut sugar to support gut health, all packed in simple brown paper. “It’s a farm-to-table concept,” she explains.

As president of her local Rotary Club, she made sure all events this year (so far) were zero-waste. “We reused all the decor, carried steel bottles, and served home-cooked food to avoid unnecessary packaging. Just last weekend, we hosted a wellness and sustainability event which was completely zero waste.”

Nisreen makes sure that at her home, they use only steel containers, chemical-free detergents, and homemade bio-enzymes. “Sometimes I buy them from a local market. We always carry cloth bags too. Any plastic I do end up generating is collected and sent to a city-based company for upcycling.”

Nisreen Madraswala

For Saswat Das, director of Sunmeister, the journey toward a zero-waste lifestyle starts at home, mainly by optimising energy use with a solar plant. “My goal is comfort with minimal environmental impact. Take indoor climate control, for example. Instead of fighting high temperatures, I focus on reducing humidity and improving thermal efficiency. By using a BLDC fan alongside an AC set at 27-28°C, I stay comfortable using just 250–300 watts - far less than the 1300-1500 watts of traditional ACs - while avoiding temperature swings.”

Beyond managing energy, he also upcycles items that have outlived their original use. “I use a shower pump only where needed and have replaced all geysers with an efficient heat pump, which also saves water. These aren’t drastic changes, just practical steps that lower my energy use significantly. It shows how sustainability can fit smoothly into daily life, leaving a lasting, positive impact.”

For entrepreneur and urban gardener Shefalii Dadabhoy, sustainability is about mindful daily choices. She avoids waste by reusing containers, carrying her shopping basket, using eco-friendly products, saving water, and choosing local, seasonal produce. “Growing sunflowers, native plants, and vegetables organically helps me connect with nature and give back,” she says.

Shefalii stresses that reducing plastic begins with simple, consistent steps: using cloth or jute bags, replacing plastic bottles with glass or steel, and opting for reusable lunch boxes and cutlery. “Even buying palmyra baskets from Manjal, made by women artisans in Chettinad, supports the planet and communities.”

She urges awareness of hidden plastics in clothing, favouring natural fibres like cotton and linen over fast fashion. “Sustainability is progress, not perfection. Each time we say no to plastic, we say yes to the planet. But change requires community effort. Education, especially for youth, and initiatives like urban gardens, composting, and support for local farmers are vital. Waste segregation and better recycling must become standard.”

Celebrating and supporting eco-conscious individuals and businesses is one of the best ways to get started. As she rightly puts it, “Nature doesn’t need us to save it - it needs us to respect its limits and give it space to regenerate. If each of us takes small, thoughtful actions, the ripple effect can be transformative. Change doesn’t have to be grand. Sometimes, it starts with a seed and grows into a sunflower."





palmyra baskets







