How French winemaker Namratha Stanley found a new beginning in the world of wine

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My relationship with wine began when I was studying hospitality. I had always been fascinated by food, flavours, wine culture and the art of bringing people together around a table. I got married after completing my graduation. With many restrictions, my life became dull. In 2017, I reached a turning point in my life. I moved to Bordeaux, France, to restart my life from scratch, but had to leave my nine-year-old daughter in the care of my parents.

I pursued an MBA in wine and immersed myself in the domain, learning about different regions, attending auctions and wine fairs, visiting vineyards and learning about the extraordinary patience and precision behind every bottle.

I saw that the wine trade was largely male-dominated, and entering it as an Indian woman and a woman of colour came with its challenges. But those challenges only strengthened my resolve. Eventually, my fascination became an entrepreneurial journey. I started my merchant business, Wine Equation, and launched my own wine brand, Solicantus, in 2020. The same year, I wrote my memoir, 'Vineyard Melody', which was published in February this year in the US.

The vineyards of Bordeaux became a metaphor for my own journey: you prune, you endure the seasons, you withstand storms, and eventually, you bear fruit. My memoir is about that same process of transformation: from an abused housewife to a woman who healed, reinvented herself, became an entrepreneur in the wine world and fought to reunite with her daughter.