How a cafe, a thrift store and a decor brand are reshaping sustainable living in Chennai

CHENNAI: As conversations around climate change and environmental responsibility grow louder, sustainability is often perceived as something that demands sweeping lifestyle changes. Yet, for many individuals and businesses, it begins with something far simpler: the choices made every day.
At first glance, in cutlery, straw may be a miniscule affair . But for Hepzi, the founder of Cafe Taupe in AnnaNagar , creating the smallest impact of sustainability in a dining experience can have a larger scale contribution. The Chennai-based café has also replaced conventional disposable options with paper-based packaging and edible straws made from rice and tapioca sourced from Kerala. While sustainable alternatives often come with higher costs, Hepzi viewed the decision as an investment rather than an expense.
“I thought, let me invest in something good and sustainable rather than spend on influencer marketing,” she says. “The best influencers are your customers. If you keep them in your heart and mind, we win.” For Hepzi, sustainability is not merely about reducing waste but also about creating a more mindful experience for customers. She describes the straw as the connection between a beverage and the person consuming it. “The straw connects the beverage and the consumer. It should be precious and pure,” she adds.
Unlike conventional straws that end up in the bin after a few sips, the edible rice and tapioca straws can be consumed once the drink is finished. “When you’re eating the straw as well, it feels complete. We finished the beverage and the straw together,” she remarks. Customers, she says, are often curious about the straws and eager to learn more about the idea behind them, proving that small changes can spark larger conversations around sustainability. Yet sustainability is not confined to what ends up on our plates or in our cups. Increasingly, it is also influencing what hangs in our wardrobes.
Ayear and a half ago, citybased thrift clothing, Yuneekway began in a modest 10x8-foot tiled room with an investment of just Rs 3,000. Today, the thrift store has grown into a thriving community for young shoppers seeking something increasingly difficult to find in the era of fast fashion: individuality. The idea emerged after the founder Bharath purchased an original Adidas track pants for just Rs 300. It sparked a simple question: why spend thousands on mass-produced clothing when high-quality garments already exist and can be given a second life?
“In today’s fast-fashion world, you often see three or four people on the same street wearing the exact same outfit,” the founder said. “Gen Z consumers want to stand out, not blend in.” At first glance, thrift shopping may appear to be driven by environmental concerns. But Yuneekway’s founders believe the reality is more practical.
“Affordability comes first, and sustainability follows it,” they explain. “Most youngsters don’t initially choose thrifting just to save the planet. They do it because it’s affordable, unique and rare. But by making high-quality fashion accessible, sustainability becomes a powerful by-product.”
The shift in attitudes has been dramatic. The founders recall a time when second-hand clothing carried a social stigma. Today, they say, thrift culture has become part of youth identity, with consumers actively seeking out vintage and preowned fashion. That changing mindset has helped Yuneekway grow from a small room into a 1,000 sq. ft. store in Kodambakkam, serving an expanding community of shoppers online and offline.
The store is also working to challenge one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding second-hand clothing: hygiene. Before reaching customers, garments undergo a detailed process involving sorting, washing, dry cleaning, stain removal, tailoring and ironing. The business currently supports six to seven local workers who handle the restoration process.
For first-time thrift shoppers, his advice is straightforward “You don’t have to overhaul your entire wardrobe overnight. Find one unique piece and experience the quality for yourself. Sustainable shopping doesn’t have to feel like a compromise; it can feel like a treasure hunt.”
But sustainability does not end with food or fashion. It also shapes the spaces people live in and the objects they interact with every day.
One of the biggest misconceptions about sustainability is that it requires a complete lifestyle overhaul,” they say. “We believe sustainable living starts with small, practical changes that fit naturally into everyday life.”says Shruthi, the founder of Ombak life Kilpauk, a sustainable home decor store.
The brand works with natural materials such as banana fibre, water hyacinth, seagrass and rattan to create furniture, baskets, lamps, planters and home décor. The idea is simple: allow consumers to make environmentally conscious choices without fundamentally altering their lifestyles. Many of Ombak Life’s materials are sourced from agricultural by-products or invasive plant species that would otherwise go to waste. In the last two-and-a-half years alone, the company says it has helped remove more than 10,000 kilograms of water hyacinth from lakes in Tamil Nadu and Assam, giving the discarded biomass a second life through handcrafted products. “Once people begin making conscious choices in one area of their home, they often become more aware of their consumption habits in other areas as well,” she explains. “We often prefer the phrase ‘better for the environment’ rather than making absolute sustainability claims,” they say. “Sustainability is a journey, and very few products are perfect.” That philosophy extends to customer interactions as well. Instead of encouraging unnecessary purchases, the company often helps customers repair existing products, such as restoring damaged rattan furniture, rather than replacing them altogether.
If there is one message they hope consumers take away this World Environment Day, it is that “sustainability begins with intention ,the products we wake up to, sit on, work with and interact with every day matter, they say thoughtful consumption is one of the most powerful green tools available to us.”