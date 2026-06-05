How a cafe, a thrift store and a decor brand are reshaping sustainable living in Chennai

BON APPETIT

At first glance, in cutlery, straw may be a miniscule affair . But for Hepzi, the founder of Cafe Taupe in AnnaNagar , creating the smallest impact of sustainability in a dining experience can have a larger scale contribution. The Chennai-based café has also replaced conventional disposable options with paper-based packaging and edible straws made from rice and tapioca sourced from Kerala. While sustainable alternatives often come with higher costs, Hepzi viewed the decision as an investment rather than an expense.

“I thought, let me invest in something good and sustainable rather than spend on influencer marketing,” she says. “The best influencers are your customers. If you keep them in your heart and mind, we win.” For Hepzi, sustainability is not merely about reducing waste but also about creating a more mindful experience for customers. She describes the straw as the connection between a beverage and the person consuming it. “The straw connects the beverage and the consumer. It should be precious and pure,” she adds.

Unlike conventional straws that end up in the bin after a few sips, the edible rice and tapioca straws can be consumed once the drink is finished. “When you’re eating the straw as well, it feels complete. We finished the beverage and the straw together,” she remarks. Customers, she says, are often curious about the straws and eager to learn more about the idea behind them, proving that small changes can spark larger conversations around sustainability. Yet sustainability is not confined to what ends up on our plates or in our cups. Increasingly, it is also influencing what hangs in our wardrobes.