Honesty matters more than looks, finds Tinder survey

BENGALURU: Gen Z is more upfront about their intention when it comes to dating and does not shy away from stating they want ‘situationship’ if that is what they want, findings of a survey conducted by dating app Tinder indicates.

Tinder India Director of Communications Aahana Dhar says questions were posed to 1,018 youth between 18 to 30 across several Indian cities, including Bengaluru, as part of the survey.

Situationship is the Gen Z term for a relationship without any pre-set agendas, with thrust on transparency and freedom. According to the study, ‘Future of Dating’, 43% of Bengaluru Tinder users pick situationship as their current dating preference.

Personal safety also ranks high among Gen Z, it said.

The Bengaluru survey also identified six trends followed by the youth in the information technology hub.

“Gen Z, which we think is the most fluid generation, has completely rejected previous dating norms. There is also an increasing thrust on self-care. This goes to the extent that they do not want a partner who does not take care of themselves mentally,” Dhar said.

According to the Tinder spokesperson, the intention is more important than even the physical appearance. “Youngsters these days often seem to put themselves first and they also see dating as a way of self-discovery,” Dhar added.

Gen Z is also challenging long-standing views of sexuality, gender and also ethnicity and culture, said Dhar. “About 54% of young Bengalureans are open to dating someone of diverse gender, sexuality or identity and 39% are open to dating people of other races and cultures,” added Dhar.