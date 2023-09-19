Begin typing your search...

Here are few delectable Maharashtrian dishes you can try on Ganesh Chaturthi

Apart from the modaks that are popularly made during Ganesh Chaturthi, there are other sweets and savouries that Maharashtrian devotees love to prepare as prasad

ByANIANI|19 Sep 2023 5:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-19 05:15:29.0  )
Representative Image

MUMBAI: With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, there is much excitement and enthusiasm among the people in different parts of the country. Maharashtra does it on a far greater scale and with much vigour. A number of delicacies are prepared on each day of the Ganpati festival. Apart from the modaks that are popularly made during Ganesh Chaturthi, there are other sweets and savouries that Maharashtrian devotees love to prepare as prasad or bhog. Here we take a look at dishes that Maharashtrians prepare during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is one of the most prominent and popular desserts during the festival. It is a sweetbread prepared with maida and includes a filling of chana dal, jaggery, cardamom powder, and plenty of ghee. It can also be offered as a bhog to Lord Ganesha

Kesari Shrikhand

It is a classic Maharashtrian dish that is typically served as prasad during Ganesh Chaturthi. The simple dessert calls for yoghurt, sugar, cardamoms, chironji, and saffron. You can make Almond and Pistachio Srikhand, Aam Srikhand, and Apple Walnut Srikhand.

Kaju Kothimbir Vadi

'Kothimbir' means coriander in Marathi, while 'Vadi' means fritters - coriander fritters. These fritters are made with chickpea flour batter, coriander, and spices, and are steamed first before being sliced into wedges and deep-fried till crisp and crunchy.

Modak

This exquisite dish, known as Modak, is usually offered on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi to welcome Lord Ganesha when he arrives. The sweet dumpling can be prepared with flour stuffed with a coconut mix of jaggery/sugar, which is a staple offering to Lord Ganesha.

Varan bhaat

Varan Bhaat is a popular Ganesh Chaturthi delicacy. Varan is served to Lord Ganesha accompanied by vegetable dishes like batata (potato) bhaji, beans bhaji, and others. The varan is prepared using a combination of moong dal and arhal dal, as well as curry leaves, shredded coconut, and cumin seeds,

Ganesh ChaturthiGanpati festivalPuran PoliKesari ShrikhandKaju Kothimbir VadiModakVaran bhaatMaharashtrian sweetrecipes
ANI

