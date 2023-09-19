Here are few delectable Maharashtrian dishes you can try on Ganesh Chaturthi

MUMBAI: With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, there is much excitement and enthusiasm among the people in different parts of the country. Maharashtra does it on a far greater scale and with much vigour. A number of delicacies are prepared on each day of the Ganpati festival. Apart from the modaks that are popularly made during Ganesh Chaturthi, there are other sweets and savouries that Maharashtrian devotees love to prepare as prasad or bhog. Here we take a look at dishes that Maharashtrians prepare during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Puran Poli Puran Poli is one of the most prominent and popular desserts during the festival. It is a sweetbread prepared with maida and includes a filling of chana dal, jaggery, cardamom powder, and plenty of ghee. It can also be offered as a bhog to Lord Ganesha

Kesari Shrikhand It is a classic Maharashtrian dish that is typically served as prasad during Ganesh Chaturthi. The simple dessert calls for yoghurt, sugar, cardamoms, chironji, and saffron. You can make Almond and Pistachio Srikhand, Aam Srikhand, and Apple Walnut Srikhand.

Kaju Kothimbir Vadi 'Kothimbir' means coriander in Marathi, while 'Vadi' means fritters - coriander fritters. These fritters are made with chickpea flour batter, coriander, and spices, and are steamed first before being sliced into wedges and deep-fried till crisp and crunchy.

Modak This exquisite dish, known as Modak, is usually offered on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi to welcome Lord Ganesha when he arrives. The sweet dumpling can be prepared with flour stuffed with a coconut mix of jaggery/sugar, which is a staple offering to Lord Ganesha.