Happy Valentine's Day 2024: Try out these make-up tips to look best on this day

NEW DELHI: Valentine's Day is the day to dress up and woo the love of your life. This is an ideal time to show off your most romantic and charming beauty looks. Whether you're celebrating with a significant other, friends, or simply indulging in self-love, these makeup looks are just perfect to make this day more special and memorable.
Classic red lipstick
A classic red lip conveys confidence and glamour, making it an ideal choice for Valentine's Day. For a refined look that will catch the eye, pair it with neutral eyeshadow and delicate winged eyeliner.
Coloured eyeliners
Using coloured eyeliner can boost your game. It does not have to match your outfits; instead, consider boosting your style with the colour of your accessories, such as the pink bag or the blue of your attractive heels. Bring out the colour by smearing it about your eyes and finishing with kohl, if you like eyeliner.
Pink eyeshadow
Soft pink eyeshadow adds a romantic touch to your Valentine's Day look. Choose rose gold or dusty pink to achieve a subtle yet romantic effect. Blend the eyeshadow across your eyelids, then apply a bit of shimmer to the inner corners of your eyes to make them stand out. Finish with thick lashes and a bare lip for a fresh and feminine look.
Use blush before
foundation Most of us prefer to apply blush after applying foundation. There is nothing wrong with the procedure; nevertheless, you should try it the opposite way around. When you apply your favourite blush and then foundation over it, you appear to be shining naturally with rosy cheeks.
Smoky eyes
Select eyeshadows with warm tones, such as plum, copper, or bronze, to add dimension and depth to your lids. To make your eyes stand out, carefully blend your eyeshadows and smear on some black eyeliner. To achieve thick lashes that complete the smoky eye effect, use multiple coats of mascara.
Glowing skin
For a dewy look, use a tinted moisturizer or light foundation after using a moisturizing primer to create a smooth canvas. To impart a radiant glow, apply a cream highlighter to your face's high points, such as your brow bones and cheeks. For a dewy, romantic makeup look, finish the look with a glossy lip and pink blush.