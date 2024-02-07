Happy Rose Day 2024: Types of roses and its meaning

NEW DELHI: The Valentine’s week commences today with the celebration of Rose Day. This day establishes the tone for the next romantic events, highlighting the importance of roses in expressing love, devotion, and respect. On this day, people express their emotions via roses, using them as messages of love and adoration. But the color of a rose holds a special significance, check it out.

Red Roses

These roses symbolize intense love. They represent profound emotion, romance, and commitment, making them the ideal Valentine's Day gift.

White Roses

White roses indicate purity, innocence, and fresh beginnings. They represent sincerity and honesty in relationships, which makes them a favorite choice for weddings and anniversaries.

Pink Roses

The pink rose symbolizes grace, adoration, and kindness. They transmit milder expressions of affection and respect.

Yellow Roses

Yellow roses represent friendship, enthusiasm, and warmth. They are often exchanged between among friends to celebrate platonic love and friendship.

Orange Roses

Orange roses radiate vitality, passion, and excitement. They represent passion in relationships, making them a bold and bright way to express affection and desire.

Lavender Rose

Lavender roses display magic, curiosity, and love at first sight. It is the best choice to express infatuation or admiration.