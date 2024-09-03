Group show explores impact of small-format artworks

CHENNAI: Vast Mediations is an exhibition featuring small-format artworks that highlight the profound impact of compact pieces. This collection explores how these artworks convey deep philosophical ideas and intricate stories within a limited space. India has a long tradition of small-format art, rooted in miniature paintings from the Mughal, Rajasthani, and Pahari courts. These miniatures are known for their detailed, vibrant depictions of court life, mythology, and spirituality. They served not only as artistic expressions but also as cultural records.

Today, contemporary artists continue to draw inspiration from this tradition, using small formats to address modern themes. “The concept behind this small format exhibition is multi-faceted. Some artists are drawn to the intimacy of small formats, while others use them as a preliminary stage for larger projects. These small works, however, stand as complete pieces in their own right. I also have a personal appreciation for emerging artists, many of whom work in small formats, and I chose pieces that truly resonated with me. This exhibition offers a close-up view of the artists’ minds, much like enjoying ancient Indian miniatures. To deepen this experience, we have organised a symposium featuring eight lectures on Indian miniatures, allowing visitors to explore the narrative depth and technical intricacies of the artworks, and to gain insight into the artists’ journeys,” explains Sharan Apparao, show curator and director of Apparao Galleries.

The exhibition showcases works by Archana Kadam, Dilip Kumar Kesavan, Dushyant Surabhai Patel, John Tun Sein, Madan Meena, Mayuri Chari, Megha Joshi, Neerja Chandna Peters, Pankaj Saroj, Parth Kothekar, Prabhakar Kolte, Shijo Jacob, Shrinath Ishwaran, Sitikanta Samantsinghar, Tanjima Kar Sekh, Vaishali Rastogi, Vanshika Rathi, Yogesh Ramakrishnan, and Yugal Kishore Sharma. Vast Meditations is on till October 8 at Apparao Galleries.