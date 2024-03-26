Groom India Salon appoints Cricket Smriti Mandhana as Brand Ambassador for D2C Skin Care Products Expansion

CHENNAI: Groom India, Owners of Naturals Salon, the country’s largest professional salon brand, has proudly announced Smriti Mandhana as its brand ambassador for the eagerly anticipated launch of its D2C skin care product segment set to take place in May 2024.

This announcement marks Naturals’s inaugural step into direct consumer products, signifying an important milestone in the brand's evolution.

With its legacy rooted in excellence and a vision to empower aspiring Indians to embrace their natural beauty, Naturals is poised to redefine the beauty experience for consumers with its D2C skin care product entry.

By joining forces with Smriti Mandhana, a symbol of determination, authenticity, and empowerment, Naturals reaffirms its commitment to championing diversity and celebrating individuality.

“ I am thrilled to announce that Smriti Mandhana, the winning captain of RCB, the champion of WPL, will be leading our charge as we embark on our ‘transformation’ journey. Our venture into the skin care products realm signiﬁes a pivotal stride towards our forthcoming era of portfolio growth. In May 2024, we eagerly anticipate unveiling our visionary business strategy alongside the esteemed presence of Smriti Mandhana, presenting our product brand to the world with newfound vigour and purpose.” said, Mr. CK Kumaravel, Co-Founder and CEO, Naturals Salon.

Commenting on the occasion, Mrs. Veena Kumaravel, Co-Founder, Naturals Salons, said "We are thrilled to add Smriti Mandhana to the Naturals family as our brand ambassador.

Her remarkable journey and unwavering spirit resonate deeply with our values, and we are excited to collaborate with her to inspire conﬁdence and self-expression in individuals across the country. Her remarkable journey as a cricketer and role model resonates deeply with Naturals audience, reinforcing the message of self-belief, perseverance, and triumph over adversity.”

Adding to this, Ms. Smriti Mandhana said "I am honoured to be associated with Naturals, a brand that shares my passion for empowering individuals and celebrating diversity. As someone who believes in the power of authenticity and self-expression, I am excited to embark on this journey with Naturals skin care beauty products and inspire individuals to embrace their natural beauty."