Youth with autism breaks guiness records in solving Rubik's cube

CHENNAI: Maxx Park, a 21-year-old from USA, broke the world record for solving the 3x3x3 Rubik's cube in lesser time at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event in California on June 11, 2023.

Previously, the record was set by China's Yusheng Du by solving the Rubik’s cube in 3.47 seconds in 2018.

As soon as this news went viral, users poured in their wishes to the new record-setter.

Max holds several other speed cube-solving records. He holds both the single-solve and average-solve world records for the 4x4x4 cube, the 5x5x5 cube, the 6x6x6 cube, and the 7x7x7 cube, as per the Guinness World Records.

WATCH MAX PARK SET A NEW RECORD:

In this video, we can see how Max is taking his time to calm himself, and he practiced before doing his sport. After he is done, everyone around him is amazed and stunned by the outcome.

Being diagnosed with autism, he has defied all odds set against him. Max's parents, Schawn and Miki, said that cubing has been "good therapy" for him.

"There was a time when Max couldn't even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik's cubes," they said.

He got a huge response from social media as well.

One of the users commented, "Wow, great job, Max! My son got into the Rubik's cube lately, and he's watched the documentary you were in."

Rubik’s from their official Twitter account congratulated Max: "Congratulations, Max! This is incredible! Such a huge achievement!"

Another user commented, "I can’t solve a Rubik’s cube in 3 months, and this dude did it in 3 seconds."