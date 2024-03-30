World Idli Day: Single Swiggy user spent Rs 7.3 lakh on idlis in one year

NEW DELHI: One Swiggy user from Hyderabad ordered idlis worth Rs 7.3 lakh in the past 12 months, the online food delivery platform said on Saturday on the occasion of 'World Idli Day'.

The peak time for ordering idlis is between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., with consumers from various cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore and Mumbai also savouring the delicacy during dinner time, the company said in a statement.

Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai emerged as the top three cities where idlis are ordered the most, followed closely by Mumbai, Pune, Coimbatore, Delhi, Vizag, Kolkata and Vijayawada.

The plain idli emerged as the most popular variant across all cities, with a plate of two pieces being the most common order.

"Rava idli enjoys particular popularity in Bengaluru, while ghee/neyi karam podi idli is favoured in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Thatte idli and mini idli also find regular spots among Idli orders across cities," said Swiggy.

Idlis ranks as the second-most ordered breakfast item on the platform, following closely behind masala dosa.

The top five restaurants famous for their idlis are Asha Tiffins in Bengaluru, A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan in Bengaluru and Chennai, Varalakshmi Tiffins in Hyderabad, Sree Akshayam in Chennai, and Veena Stores in Bengaluru, according to the online food delivery platform.