Woman dances on Delhi Metro platform, video goes viral

CHENNAI: After several videos emerge on social media of passengers dancing on Delhi Metro and with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) repeatedly issuing warnings against recording videos within train coaches, another video of a woman dancing to a popular Bollywood song at a Delhi Metro Station has gone viral on social media.

The woman in the video has been identified as Seema Kanojiya, who shared the video on her official Instagram handle.

The video features Seema, dressed in a pink crop top and brown pleated skirt, first dancing to singers Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan's Andekhi song on the metro coach and later on the station platform.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered around 75,000 views, 15.9k likes, and 1,122 comments on the platform. Netizens majorly have expressed their displeasure and suggested that DMRC should impose fines on those violating the rules.

One user commented, "Delhi Metro needs a serious check-up if true, as it seems like a new location for reel makers." Another user wrote, "You should have the courage to dance like this in public." "By the way, Delhi metro banned all these stuff inside the Metro," a third user commented.