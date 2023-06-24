Woman claims popular coffeehouse chain threw unused food after closing

CHENNAI: In a shocking viral video, a woman claims that a Starbucks outlet threw out a large amount of food after it closed.

In the video shared by an Instagram user Anna Sacks, she comes across several trash bags that she mentioned were kept outside the store. Upon inspecting the trash bags, she finds loads of food remains.

"Starbucks store closing (as a reel)" wrote Anna Sacks on Instagram. The clip shows Anna opening the trash bags and finding them full of pre-packed food. In another bag, she finds a huge amount of ground coffee, croissants, and other bread items. A few bags also contained unused napkins, spoons, plates, cups, and other things.

