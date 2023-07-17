Wimbledon recreates actor Vijay's Master poster with Carlos Alcaraz

CHENNAI: The official page of Wimbledon on Monday recreated actor Vijay's Tamil film 'Master' poster with Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year-old from Spain, who outlasted the 23-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic, bagging his first-ever Wimbledon title.

The page shared the poster on the micro-blogging platform Twitter with a caption, "MASTER A NEW OF #Wimbledon" (sic)

The poster shows Carlos Alcaraz standing in place of the actor looking straight at the audience and silencing everyone around him, who are walking with their head straight. The poster refers to Alcaraz as the 'Master of the game'.

Posted a few hours ago, 1.3 million views, 6,632 retweets, 858 quotes tweets, and 24.2K likes on the platform. Several celebrities from Kollywood are delighted and in joy with the recognition of the film and the reach of the actor.

Poster designer Gopi Prasanna reacted with a fire emoji. Olympic Games' official Twitter handle reacted to the post and tweeted, " , , ! #Wimbledon." (sic)

'Master' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released in 2021. The film was produced by S Xavier Britto, under his maiden production house, XB Film Creators, and co-produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, under Seven Screen Studio. The film features Vijay in the lead role with Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Gouri G Kishan, and others playing supporting roles.

Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film, while cinematography and editing are handled by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj respectively. The film received mixed to positive reviews from critics.