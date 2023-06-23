When Vijay put on his dancing shoes for Buttabomma

CHENNAI: As wishes poured in for actor Vijay, who turned 49 yesterday, actress Pooja Hegde shared a video with him making the day more special.

In the video, Pooja Hegde, Vijay along with a few kids performed the popular hookstep of 'Buttabomma' from Ala Vaikuntapuram Lo starting Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, in the sets of 'Beast'.

Hegde's video received cute reactions from fans. The video has been flooding social media since she dropped it.

Vijay's birthday was celebrated by his fans across Tamil Nadu with screens projecting several blockbusters of his.