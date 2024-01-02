Begin typing your search...

The video has surfaced online, has got more than 1 million views and sparked a flurry of reactions from X users.

2 Jan 2024
Watch: Zoom meeting clip goes viral over Hindi Language
Screengrab from video

CHENNAI: In official meetings English is usually the preferred mode of communication but in a recent video clip of Zoom meeting, an employee speaks in Hindi and an argument ensued between collegues over the language.

The clip was shared on X (formerly X) by a page called 'Ghar ke Kalesh'. It showed several workers deciding their New Year plans over the video call. The video was captioned, "Kalesh b/w Colleagues over one Guy was speaking Hindi during Team Zoom meeting."

In the video, one of the employees requested the other to speak in English as he and others didn't understand Hindi. The man proceeded to communicate in English but he soon switched to Hindi again, which ensued others and led to an argument between the group. One of the workers tried to pacify the situation as well by adding that he would translate whatever the man was saying, while another requested her colleagues not to start a fight over a "petty issue".

However, the agitated employees refused to listen and started talking in their own native language.

The video has surfaced online, has got more than 1 million views and sparked a flurry of reactions from X users.

"It's amusing how none of them has a problem conversing in English but get burnt if someone starts speaking Hindi lmao. Come on, if you couldn't understand Hindi you could have politely said it, & if you know it there's no problem in understanding like two three sentences," wrote one user.

"I side with the Tamils on this one. If you have even one person who wouldn't understand what you're saying, talk in the corporate language that is ENGLISH," expressed a third user. "Why can he not speak in English when his colleagues can't understand Hindi? The problem is in the communication and he's interpreting it as a prestige issue," added another.

