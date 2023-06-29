Watch: Student grooves to 'Chammak Challo' at her college farewell

CHENNAI: A video of a girl student dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s hit song 'Chammak Challo' from the sci-fi film 'Ra.One' during her farewell has gone viral on social media platforms.

The girl shared the video and captioned her post, “Be it my farewell or not, owning the stage is a habit that’ll never go away… a performer always stays a performer! #farewell2k23 #collegefarewell”. (sic)

The video features her standing in the middle of the stage wearing a black saree and then dancing to the song 'Chammak Challo' matching Kareena's steps.

Watch the video here:

'Chammak Challo' song is from the sci-fi film 'Ra.One' is directed by Anubhav Sinha and the song is sung by Akon and Hamsika Iyer.

Posted on June 19, the video has amassed 2.9 million views, 262 likes, and 983 comments on the platform.

The video has now left netizens stunned by her performance and how she matched Kareena's steps gracefully. One user commented, "Her hairstyle passed the vibe check". "You did the exact same," another user commented. A third user commented, "Killing it with the moves". "Omg! This shook me! Outstanding, keep shining girl!," another user commented.