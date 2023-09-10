Watch: Alia Bhatt shares adorable moments with Ranbir Kapoor from 'Brahmastra’

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ completed one year today since it was released. To celebrate the occasion, Alia shared some adorable moments from the shooting of the film.

The ‘Heart of Stone’ actor took to Instagram and dropped a video featuring the director of the film Ayan Mukerji and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

She included clips of some ‘First’ moments like ‘First Look’, ‘First Trip’ and ‘First Schedule Wrap’ and can be seen practising a sequence of the film with Ayan.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of ‘Brahmastra’.

So, we can also see Ranbir-Alia’s mushy moments in the video and she also revealed that Ranbir hates the rain sequence.

“A piece of our hearts..Can’t believe it’s already been a wholeeeee year. Love & Light always,” she wrote.

Recently, Ayan shared the intriguing concept art work of ‘Brahmastra – Part Two: Dev’.



Taking to Instagram, Ayan shared a concept video and captioned it, “BRAHMĀSTRA – PART TWO: DEV. Early Concept Artwork It has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration #brahmastra2 #DEV.”

The video hinted at battle between Amrita and Dev and Shiva might also be seen fighting with Dev.

After Ayan dropped a video, his fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, “Spectacular”

Another commented, “Eagerly waiting for Part 2 & 3.”

“Waiting since 1 St part,” another commented.

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.

On the other hand, Junoon, the queen of dark forces, is also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.

Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in the first part. If reports are to be believed, the second part will feature Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It will be interesting to see how the Astraverse develops in the sequel to ‘Brahmastra’ and beyond.

The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over Rs 425 crore gross worldwide at the box office.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently enjoying the success of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. She will be next seen in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.