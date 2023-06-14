Watch: A deer consuming snake

Begin typing your search...

CHENNAI: An Indian Forest Service (IFS) who usually posts wildlife videos, has shared another interesting video of a deer eating a snake which has been going viral on social media for the past few days.

This video was shot by a man passing by in a car. The caption of the post read “Cameras are helping us understand nature better. Yes. Herbivorous animals do eat snakes at times.”

Watch the video:

The video has reached more than 1 lakh views and many users have shared their thoughts in their comments. An user commented, “Really, very very strange, no sir ? “.

Another user commented, “Very strange”. Third one said, “The food chain is collapsed”.

The third user said, “Can’t believe it ? May be not that poisonous snake ? Hope cameras and more research after eating snake effects on herbivorous will help in understanding it more.”

