Watch: A deer consuming snake
The video has reached more than 1 lakh views and many users have shared their thoughts in their comments. An user commented, “Really, very very strange, no sir ? “.
CHENNAI: An Indian Forest Service (IFS) who usually posts wildlife videos, has shared another interesting video of a deer eating a snake which has been going viral on social media for the past few days.
This video was shot by a man passing by in a car. The caption of the post read “Cameras are helping us understand nature better. Yes. Herbivorous animals do eat snakes at times.”
Watch the video:
Cameras are helping us understand Nature better.— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 11, 2023
Yes. Herbivorous animals do eat snakes at times. pic.twitter.com/DdHNenDKU0
Another user commented, “Very strange”. Third one said, “The food chain is collapsed”.
The third user said, “Can’t believe it ? May be not that poisonous snake ? Hope cameras and more research after eating snake effects on herbivorous will help in understanding it more.”