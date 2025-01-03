Viral: This boy managed to attract attention of all major brands from Swiggy, Zepto, Asus, Amazon Prime

CHENNAI: Looks like a new prodigy has established his presence in the internet world among all the PR agencies, agents, and brand marketers who work tirelessly to establish collaborations between the brands.

A video of a boy complaining about the permanent silence of popular brands in his comment section came out widely on social media.

The clever boy announced an undeniable offer to the brands that he’ll give Re.1 for every brand who comments on his video.

His strategy indeed worked well. As soon has his video gained relevance in the social media, brands began to line up in his comment section to give their attendance.

The video shared on Instagram by Shivam Kumar (handle name: Khelega FreeFire) soon spread like a fire and accumulated more than a million likes from netizens.

The fellow netizens were also more than glad to join the fuzz on the boy’s viral video.

The brands too gained respect from the people for playing along and supporting the boy’s video and flooded likes for the comments dropped by the brands.