Viral: Student unfurls Indian Flag at convocation ceremony

CHENNAI: Graduation Day is a special day among students that garns their better opportunities in their careers.

One such video where a student comes to the stage to receive his graduation degree but before taking the certificate he takes out the Indian national flag and unfurls it in front of the crowd has gone viral.

The video was shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer named Awanish Sharan on X with the caption, 'He got a degree and won millions heart.'

He got a degree and won millions heart.❤️ pic.twitter.com/sX25GC9pZI — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) August 11, 2023

In the beginning of the clip, a student wearing traditional clothes along with his graduation robe is seen walking on the stage.



He greets the dignitaries present on the stage with folded hands and takes out the tricolour from his pocket and unfurls it while facing the audience.

The clip has amassed over 779.4K views and several likes where netizens commented “Salute to this young man”, wrote an user.

Another user wrote, इतना ही proud था तो India मे हि study कर लेता”.

For a Nation.. #This is times more conspicuously eventful than the cloaked_degrees! Proud of you !!! , commented another user.