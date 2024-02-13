Viral: Nagpur vendor exhibits unique cooking skills with heart-shaped dosa

CHENNAI: A video of a vendor exhibiting his unique cooking skills by making dosa in a heart shape is winning netizens' hearts now on social media.

The now-viral video was posted on Instagram.

The clip showcases the vendor's dosa-making process. Initially, he spreads the dosa batter on the pan and incorporates a medley of vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, capsicum, and various spices. Subsequently, sauces and condiments are added creating a flavorful mixture.

The dosa is generously adorned with grated cheese before the skilled hands of the man deftly cut it into a heart shape. The crispy delight is then garnished with fresh coriander and served hot, accompanied by side chutneys.

The video has amassed 191k likes, 123 comments and 8,031 shares on the platform. Netizens are flooding the comment section of the video and appreciating the vendor's cooking skill.

"Bro made dosa into pizza," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "He is talking to his girfriend, and that's why he is making dosa happily."

"Discussing about dosa ingredients through phone," a third user wrote.

Earlier, a woman's making Marvel superhero 'Spider-Man dosa' had gone viral on social media.