Viral: Man finds long-forgotten wealth in grandad's documents - SBI shares that surged 750 times in value

CHENNAI: A doctor recently stumbled upon a fortunate discovery that added a tidy sum to his finances.

It all began when Dr Tanmay Motiwala was sorting through old documents tucked away in his grandfather's study. Amid the yellowed pages and faded ink, he uncovered a forgotten treasure: State Bank of India's (SBI) shares purchased by his grandfather way back in 1994.

His curiosity piqued as he unearthed the ancient stock certificates, realising their potential significance.

He then decided to investigate further, seeking to understand the true value of these long-forgotten investments.

The SBI shares, bought by his grandfather for a mere Rs 500 in 1994, had soared in value over the years, reaching Rs 3.75 lakh today - a whopping growth of 750 times.

Taking to X, the doctor tweeted, "The power of holding equity My Grand parents had purchased SBI shares worth 500 Rs in 1994. They had forgotten about it. Infact they had no idea why they purchased it and if they even hold it. I found some such certificates while consolidating family's holdings in a place. (Already had sent for converting them to Demat)" [sic]

This revelation left Tanmay grateful, realising that his grandfather's prudent investment decades ago had blossomed into a not-so-insignificant amount.

This post has gone viral, with people sharing similar stories. Reacting to his post, one said, "This is a real investment. We should learn from our elders."