Viral: Italy's bizarre Pricing for cutting cake

CHENNAI: Cutting cakes is not a cakewalk anymore in European restaurants. A family's cake cutting ceremony in an undisclosed restaurants turned out to be a horrific experience as they were charged extra of 20 euros (approx Rs.1800) for merely cutting an already bought cake.

The customer had bought two pizzas and a series of beverages and the price turned out Rs.10,840 with a range of hidden charges in a restaurant in the Palermo city of Sicily.

The bill depicted additional fee of stating "20 x Servizio Torto" meaning 20 euros per slice of cake cutting i.e Rs.90 per slice.

The surge was calculated as 1 dollar for each customer over and above the 100 they spent on the food wine,beer and water.

Another similar incident was reported in an Italian restaurant named Lake Como for charging an adittional cost of 2 euros (Rs181) for cutting a sandwich into half.

She disclosed that she never really asked it to be cut and was shocked to see the bill for this eccentric charges.

Defending about the pricing Cristina Biacchi,the restaurant's Co owner explained it it was charged on the basis of use of two plates instead of one and the time to wash them doubled and then two placemats,'Acccording to reports.