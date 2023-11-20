Begin typing your search...

Viral: Harbhajan called out for 'sexist' remark on Anushka, Athiya

In the video, it is seen that Hindi commentators dissecting the minutes of the match when the camera pans towards Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty.

20 Nov 2023 5:41 PM GMT
Viral: Harbhajan called out for sexist remark on Anushka, Athiya
Harbhajan Singh, Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty

CHENNAI: A video from the World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia has been doing rounds on social media.

In the video, it is seen that Hindi commentators dissecting the minutes of the match when the camera pans towards Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty.

Harbhajan, who was in the Hindi commentary box, made a rather 'misogynistic' remark where he questioned the actresses' understanding of cricket..

"Main yeh soch raha tha ki baat cricket ki ho rahi hai ya filmon ki. Kyunki cricket ke bare mein to janta nahi kitni samajh hogi (And I was thinking whether the conversation is happening about cricket or films. Because I am not sure how much understanding they have about cricket), Harbhajan was heard saying during his commentary.

The remark did not go down well with social media users and they took to X to condemn the former cricketer.

Check people's reaction:

