Viral: Fan spends ₹64,000 to see MS Dhoni play, yet to pay kid's school fees

CHENNAI: The buzz around watching IPL in the stadium is at peak among the cricket fans and especially when it is Dhoni playing for CSK, it will make hardcore fans of him do anything to get a glimpse of him playing live.

One passionate fan took it to a whole new level when he disclosed that he spent Rs 64,000 on tickets for the match against CSK vs KKR here at Chepauk.

The interview of the passionate CSK fan post-match is going viral in the social media platforms where he revealed that he is yet to pay his daughters school fees but spent huge money to buy tickets in black market to witness Dhoni on field.

With around 38,000 seating capacity in Chepauk, the issue of fans not getting tickets is not a new scenario.

This leads to black market prices of tickets sky rocket which are still being bought by some people who are in a urge to witness the match live.

This case is just one of many fans who are spending huge money to see the game.