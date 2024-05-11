Viral: Driver gives CPR to attacked monkey in Perambular, saves life

CHENNAI: A video portraying the heartfelt gesture of a man in Tamil Nadu rescuing an injured monkey has been doing rounds across the internet, capturing the hearts of many.

Identified to be an ambulance driver, Prabhu first spotted the monkey in Perambular.

While on his way home, Prabhu noticed the monkey hanging was from the tree, upon which he rushed to check if it was still alive and attempted a CPR to save the monkey’s life.

The monkey was being chased, attacked by stray dogs that led to this condition of the

In the viral video, Prabhu is seen performing several chest compressions and blows in the mouth for about a minute before the monkey gains consciousness.

Following the response to CPR, the man celebrates by holding it gently and smiling at the camera.

The monkey was taken to a nearby veterinarian, following the rescue, for further treatment.

The video uploaded on 'X' was captioned: “Incredible moment taxi driver brings a monkey back to life with CPR.”

The video has garnered over 200K likes and has raised many eyebrows from netizens.