Viral: 'Desi' comebacks on Tiktok video mocking Indian Street Food

CHENNAI: Indian cuisine is enormous and extends to various types of varieties.

Amongst all of them, street food in India is one of the most widely recognized types of food in the world. The usage of spices, the aroma, and the divine flavoring have captivated a lot of people outside India. Over the years, the hygiene level and cleanliness of street vendors have drastically improved.

However, the following narrative took an unexpected turn when Africans, with a pinch of humor and sarcasm, decided to mock Indian street food over ‘TikTok’ videos that went viral across the Internet. To this, the Desi’s had their method of firing back with irony which turned out to be hilarious.

The videos that went viral across the internet, portrayed the paradox of individuals attempting to cook Indian street food by mocking the method of cooking and adding humor into it by indicating gestures that are naturally practised by the local street vendors.

Amongst all the social media laughs, the cultural perceptions and perspective duals added layers to the distinctions of street food culture and practice.

In one of the viral threads as mentioned above, a TikToker was seen mixing anything and everything extensively, in a messy manner and setup.

Followed by that, the TikToker was using bare hands to serve the dish to the parody customers, that nobody would even try. The user who posted this thread on X, also commented “This video is entirely for parody purposes; it's not a one-off comedy video rather, many people are creating similar content” to justify his posted content.

Indians were no less of a competition to them, serving them some of their humor. To all of this mockery, the Desi’s fired back to the respective thread with high spirit and barbarity.

One of the users wrote, “Don't waste your remaining food just for the sake of earning a few dollars.”

Another user wrote, “Be careful that all you have for the entire next week till you get aid from UN and India.”

The third user amongst many pondered in by commenting “When you make a reel using all the food your entire village had and then starve for a week. Clowns .”

Amongst all of these merciless replies and counter statements, multiple individuals mentioned how African content creators involved in creating such ‘parody’ videos disregarded the support and help India has been providing for them over the years.

Some comments also suggested how Africans are against racism and discrimination, albeit, they are openly doing the same over social media platforms. A user wrote, “They think they’re roasting all Indians, the reality is they’re living off the global humanitarian aid and India offers them donations for their survival.”

Another user stated “ Just 20 days back these unfaithful guys got our tax money... during covid when the world was doing vaccine hoarding India assisted at a cheap price. when the cyclone hit them food aid was given..sad to see Africans troling those who helped them just for a few likes in TikTok...”