Viral: All you need to know about viral ‘Click Here’ trend on social media

CHENNAI: Recently the "Click Here" trend has caught the eyes of the users of 'X' which is now being shared by many users.

This trend has not only picked up by the social media enthusiasts, but also many political parties like Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party, and Congress.

This new trend contains a stark white backdrop with the bold, black declaration "Click here".

Additionally, it contains a arrow mark pointing towards "ALT text which helps the users to add descriptions to the photos they share on the platform.

However, the main reason for this feature introduced was to help visually impaired users understand the image better.