Viral: 8-year-old SHE-HULK of India on her way for another medal

CHENNAI: The current generation of children achieve so much more than adults could even imagine.

In a recent viral video, an 8-year-old girl, Arshia Goswami, from Panchkula, Haryana, can be seen deadlifting 60 kg with ease.



In the clip, Arshia is seen lifting the 60kg deadlift in one go and holding it for a moment before throwing it down. In the end, she is also seen confidently walking towards the camera with pride and passion.



The young Olympic medal aspirant has shocked many social media users and professionals with her extraordinary weightlifting skills.



Check this video out:





The video was shared on Instagram five days ago by ‘fit_arshia’ with the caption “Still the youngest and strongest girl”. Since being shared it has accumulated around 23,584 likes and over 299,797 views.

A user praised the little girl saying, “I can just imagine a very strong girl after few years down the line. You are going to be incredible athlete/person. Hats off to parents who are so supportive ❤️



“I know many adults who can’t do this” another added.



Many others commented, “Proud of you”

