Viral 20 Famous celebrities in Artificial Intelligence

CHENNAI: AI is taking on a new level. With the help of AI, we can predict how famous personalities look like when they were young.

A netizen releases a set of pictures on social media showing influential celebrities, like Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Mukesh Ambani's childhood photos in AI.

Artist Jyo John Mulloor who is an AI enthusiast generated a toddler version of famous personalities with the help of AI Artificial Intelligence.

The post includes Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Ma, Mukesh Ambani, Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Steve Jobs, Warren Buffett, Vladimir Putin, Bill Gates, Kim Jong Un, Rihanna, Joe Biden, Narendra Modi, Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Sergey Brin.

View the post below:





Artist Jyo John Mulloor posted with the caption "From Little Dreamers to Big Achievers! These childhood photos capture the humble beginnings of today's millionaires. Behind every success story lies a journey of determination and ambition. Remembering where it all started!" Mr. Mulloor captioned the post.

Many users were left amused to see the images, while others were in awe of the artwork and appreciated the artist.

The post got a huge response from social media, with 30k likes and 300 comments, "This is so cool," wrote one user. "Fantastic work," said another.

A third user commented, "U made the impossible possible," while another added, "A magic beyond the wildest of imagination."

In the caption, Mr. Mulloor revealed that he created the pictures using an AI application called Midjourney.