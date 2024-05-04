Video of Indian family welcoming puppy with 'Aarti' goes viral, grabs netizens attention

CHENNAI: Let it be a movie or a wedding, Indians are exceptionally a little bit extra when it comes to celebrations.

One such family has taken the act of welcoming, to a great extent by performing Aarti, welcoming a puppy to their house.

Aarti refers to practice in which diya lamp is used to welcome a guest with honour and tilak is applied on the forehead.

This family performs aarti, as the puppy is brought to their house. The kids cheerfully watch as the puppy is set down on the floor and joyously makes its way inside.

The video of this sweet gesture has grabbed the attention of netizens as they flood the comment sections with cute and adoring comments and compliments.

The post on X, was captioned, "An Indian family welcoming a puppy into their family".

This video has garnered like and comments, along with netizens showing their affection with comments such as ‘This is so adorable - I love it :)', and 'I bless you, my little doggie friend. May God be with you’.