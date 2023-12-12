Transform your home into a festive wonderland this Xmas

CHENNAI: If you are gearing up to host Christmas parties filled with wine, cake, and cookies, ensuring your home is beautifully decorated for the season is a must. Here are some effortless ways to add a festive touch and create a cosy atmosphere for your Christmas celebration

DECORATE THE FRONT DOOR: Though a European trend, decorating the front door has caught up with many in India as well. You can decorate the door with custom wreaths, garlands, and nets. You can also try decorating with beautiful red and green ribbons.

DIY WREATHS: Crafting a wreath is a significant part of Christmas decorations. If time allows, consider making a wreath from scratch. Various online classes offer guidance on creating beautiful wreaths, which can be placed on your front door and in different corners of the house.

HOLIDAY-THEMED CUSHIONS: Replace everyday cushions with festive alternatives in reds and greens. Additionally, consider placing blankets over sofas and chairs for a cosy touch during evening parties.

DREAMY TABLE SETTING: The Christmas table is unquestionably the heart of celebrations. It’s time to showcase stunning table runners, unique crockeries, candle holders, and bar sets for the guests. You can also buy beautiful centrepieces online. A neutral colour palette with pops of deep reds and greens can be the colour theme.