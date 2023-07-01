"Tiny helper": Puppy lends helping hand to construction worker, video goes viral

CHENNAI: A viral video of a puppy helping a construction worker is winning netizens' hearts on social media platforms.



The video was shared on Goodnews Movement’s Instagram handle with the caption, "Each time the construction worker shovels the dirt to the surface, this sweet dog helps him by pushing it to the side with its front legs." (sic)

Posted a few days ago, the video has amassed 146k views, 146k likes, and 1,065 comments on the platform.

One user commented, "That's adorable". Another commented, "Aw I want him, hopefully, he has a good home, sweet baby." A third user commented, "Helper dogs are the best!" "Tiny helper," another user commented.

