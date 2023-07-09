Tamil alphabet or Jalebi? What inspired Threads logo

CHENNAI: Meta officially launched Threads on 6th July, The new social networking app is aiming to compete with billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter. Threads allows people to come together and discuss everything "they care about today to what will be trending tomorrow" Among all of this, many internet users have pointed out that the logo of the application is very similar to the Dravidian languages Tamil and Malayalam.

Several people believed it was inspired by the letter "Ku" of the Tamil alphabet, while others thought it was similar to the Malayalam letters "Thr" and "Kra." However, some on the internet claimed that it also represented the Hindu phrase "Om."

SEE THE POSTS HERE:

The post published by a user called shosanna in which she surmised that Threads app appears like the 90-degree clock-wise rotation of the Malayalam letter (pronounced as 'thra') rhyming with 'thr'.

A second person added, "The Threads logo looks eerily like Kra in Malayalam."

"How has no one commented on Threads' logo's similarity with letter 'Om'," stated a person.

"Did you know the threads logo is based on Indo-Dravidian language malayalam sound - "KRA", it symbolizes the sound of a crow, a black bird replacement for twitter's blue bird."

Interestingly, some Twitter users pointed out that the app's logo looks like the Indian sweet jalebi.

"Right now, people are opening the Threads app like they are having Jalebi in their breakfast. Same energy. Just us or does the Threads logo looks like an ear?..." the user detailed

A second user said, "threads kinda ate with this refresh logo feature... I'm kinda hypnotized"

"Every time I look at the Threads logo I feel like eating jalebis," remarked a user.

Going viral,

Even though Elon Musk's Twitter has threatened to file a lawsuit, claiming that Threads breaches its "intellectual property rights," Meta's new programme has already attracted over 30 million users in just one day. The CEO of Meta has received a letter from Mr. Musk's attorney, Alex Spiro, accusing him of "illegally misappropriating Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property."