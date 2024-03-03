SRK, Salman, Aamir groove to 'Naatu Naatu' song on Day 2 of Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding gala

JAMNAGAR: Khans of Bollywood set the dance floor on fire on Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala on Friday night. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir aced the hook step of the Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu'.

SRK, Salman and Aamir came together after years and treated fans with their electrifying and fun performance.

The videos from the gala night went viral on social media. In a video shared by one of SRK's fan clubs on X, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir were seen donning kurtas pyjama set for the event.

The 3 Khans come together & perform their respective signature steps is the best video you will see on the internet today ♥️#ShahRukhKhan #SalmanKhan #AamirKhan #AnantRadhikaWeddingpic.twitter.com/4F24ILi2um — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 2, 2024

They did the iconic hook step of each other's famous songs.

The video showed Salman, Aamir and SRK performing 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', the towel step from 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din' from 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 'and 'Masti Ki Pathshala' from 'Rang De Basanti'.

In another video, SRK grooved to his song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the blockbuster hit film 'Pathaan'. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. Besides SRK, Salman and Aamir, several other Bollywood stars were spotted at the bash.