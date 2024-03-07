SRK delivers 'Mohabbatein' dialogue in Gujarati at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding; goes viral

JAMNAGAR: Seems like the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aren't over yet.

On Wednesday, several celebs including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Arijit Singh once again arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat where the three-day pre-wedding celebrations were held recently.

Reportedly, the celebs arrived in Jamnagar to enthral the employees of Reliance Industries at a special event organized by the Ambani family.

Several pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

In one such video, SRK could be seen taking centre stage and delivering his iconic dialogue "Ek Ladki Thi Deewani Si" from the romantic film 'Mohabbatein' in Gujarati.

SRK also shared a warm hug with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.



Ranveer, on the other hand, set the stage on fire with his energetic dance performance on superhit tracks like 'Malhari' from the film 'Bajirao Mastani'.

In another video, superstar Salman Khan could be seen performing on stage to his hit tracks like 'Jag Ghoomeya', 'Teri Meri', 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain', and others.



Apart from them, singer Arijit Singh also arrived in Jamnagar and captivated the audience with his soulful tracks like 'O Maahi', 'Roke Na Ruke Naina', 'Janam Janam', and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' among others.



SRK, Salman and Ranveer were seen leaving Jamnagar on Wednesday night.



The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3.

Guests from all around the world wre in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.