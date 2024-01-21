Salman poses with Anthony Hopkins as he attends Joy Awards in Riyadh

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Salman Khan was seen posing with veteran Hollywood star Anthony Hopkins at Saudi Arabia's Joy Awards.

Salman was honoured at the event, which marked his second time at the Joy Awards in Riyadh, where he was invited by the dignitaries to be a special guest.

Pictures and videos of Salman from the event have been doing the rounds on social media.

A video of the ‘Tiger 3’ star posing with Hopkins too has made its way on X (formerly Twitter).

In the clip, Salman is seen wearing a grey shirt paired with a metal grey suit.

He also presented an award to a senior Egyptian actor on stage.

On the work front, Salman was recently seen in ‘Tiger 3’, directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and has Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo as ‘Pathaan’.

Salman is currently hosting the reality show 'Bigg Boss 17' on weekends. He will next be seen in Vishnu Vardhan’s ‘The Bull’, based on Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives.