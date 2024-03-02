Rihanna grooves to 'Zingaat' song with Janhvi Kapoor at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash

JAMNAGAR: Pop queen Rihanna and actor Janhvi Kapoor shared 'thumkas' on the latter's song 'Zingaat' at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Friday. The Bollywood actor posted a video of Rihanna dancing with her to the beats of the track from the fim 'Dhadak.' They were surrounded by other guests at the event.

Sharing the video, Jhanvi wrote, "This woman is a goddess. Stop it goodbye." In her first visit to India, Rihanna, donning a fluorescent glittering bodycon ensemble topped with a flowing gown performed a medeley of her hits including "We Found Love" "Work", "Wild Thoughts", "Birthday Cake", "Pour It Up" and "Pose".

Interestingly, she performed barefoot, something that did not go unnoticed by fans on social media Ahead of her performance, the "Diamonds" star She said she was happy to be a part of such a significant occasion and wished Anant and Radhika a blessed future together.

In the video, Janhvi can be seen teaching Rihanna how to ace 'thumkas' with the Barbadian singer following her lead.