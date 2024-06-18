Ranveer Singh's beard look in new pics leaves fans in frenzy

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Kapoor recently left fans in awe as he shared a series of pictures showcasing his neatly trimmed beard. The actor on Tuesday, dropped a series of pictures on Instagram account, flaunting his bearded look.

In the pictures, the 'Ram Leela' actor wore a grey sweater as he posed looking away from the camera. As expected, the soon-to-be dad looked as handsome as ever.

Soon after Ranveer dropped the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section to wonder if this was Singh's look for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra Part 2. "AGAR YE DEV CHARACTER KA LOOK HAI. TOH BHAII AAAAG LAGNE VAALII HAI SECOND PART MAYYY," read a comment. Others praised the actor's dashing look. One user wrote, "Facial hair goals." Another user commented, "Your pictures make me happy."



"Such a hearththrob ji," penned a third user. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer's upcoming movie Rakshas with director Prasanth Varma has been shelved. Recently, the actor, along with the makers, issued a statement to reveal that the film isn't happening as of now. Ranveer said, "Prasanth is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully, we will collaborate on something exciting in the future."

Like Ranveer, Prasanth also assured fans that they would hope for an exciting collaboration in the future. "Ranveer's energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon sometime in the future," Prasanth said.

In the coming months, Ranveer will also be seen headlining Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.