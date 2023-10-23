Rani Mukerji performs traditional Dhunuchi dance at Durga Puja celebrations

MUMBAI: Ashtami celebrations at one of Mumbai's oldest pujos, the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti, turned out to be a treat for Rani Mukerji's fans.

Several videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Rani is seen gracefully performing the traditional Dhunuchi dance in front of the idol of Goddess Durga. One can also spot choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji performing the traditional prayer dance.





Rani looked exquisite in a muted gold saree. Several Bollywood celebrities have been attending the festivities at North Bombay Durga Puja since a few days. Kajol marked her presence along with her son.



Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan also attended Ashtami celebrations at Durga Puja pandal. She and Kajol posed together for pictures, leaving 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum' fans a bit nostalgic.





While Kajol opted for a green saree, Jaya Bachchan was seen exuding grace in a mustard saree. On Instagram, Kajol shared photos from her festivities and she wrote, "Day 2 and the madness continues .. so many people being fed, praying and all with family .. it's an experience! Love our pujas for all of it.



Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "We want K3G sequel." "Lovely pictures," another one wrote. On Saturday, Kajol was captured greeting attendees at a puja pandal in Mumbai.





However, she lost her balance while engrossed in her phone. Thankfully, her sister Tanishaa and son Yug were there and helped her from falling. Dugra Puja festivities, which started on October 20, will conclude on October 24 this year. Dedicated to Maa Durga, the festival marks her arrival and is considered very auspicious.



It also marks the beginning of the festive season and here are several traditions associated with it. The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and the power of the divine to protect the world.