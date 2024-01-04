Ranbir dons cop look, hints at his collaboration with Rohit Shetty

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to impress his audience. On Wednesday, images of Ranbir surfaced online and interestingly he was seen sporting a cop look.





In one of the pictures, he was seen sitting on a chair waiting for a shot.





His pictures with director Rohit Shetty also went viral.

One photo saw Ranbir doing a fist bump with Rohit Shetty, who is best known for creating cop dramas like Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

The particular images left fans excited. They are now eager to see what Ranbir and Rohit Shetty have in store for them. "Bhai!! which multiverse of madness is this?" a fan quipped. "Wow...two great minds together," another one commented. "We want to see Ranbir in Rohit's cop universe," an Instagram user wrote. Seems like the duo has collaborated for an ad.

However, an official announcement is still awaited.











