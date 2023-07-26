Raja Kumari sings SRK’s ‘Jawan’ prevue theme song, video goes viral

NEW YORK: Grammy-nominated rapper, Raja Kumari, during her concert in New York, sang the prevue theme of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’.

SRK fan clubs shared the video on social media in which the rapper could be seen donning pink outfit and performing Jawan’s prevue theme song, receiving roaring applause from the audience.

The music is given by Anirudh Ravichander. It seems the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the excitement and anticipation of the audiences around the film's release by teasing updates on it. The ‘Jawan’ prevue received massive responses from the fans.

Recently, Shah Rukh shared bald look poster, where he can be seen flaunting his swag by holding guns in his hands. Sharing the poster, SRK wrote, "Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta!#JawanPrevue Out Now!#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film.

Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles. The film will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films.