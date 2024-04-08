Pvt hospt gains breakthrough in Adrenal Tumor Removal of 34 year-old male

CHENNAI: AHH-owned Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) in Chennai, India’s largest single-specialty hospital network of Urology & Nephrology Care proudly announces a ground-breaking achievement in renal care with the successful removal of an adrenal tumour in a 34-year-old male patient.

A highly intricate surgical procedure known as Laparoscopic Right Adrenalectomy was successfully performed on the patient who was diagnosed with a right adrenal tumour, specifically known as Pheochromocytoma which is a rare condition.

Dr. Venkat Subramaniam, Executive Director & Senior Consultant Urologist at AINU-Chennai, remarked, "The patient initially presented with a constellation of medical concerns, including abdominal pain, hypertension, and uncontrolled diabetes mellitus. After a meticulous evaluation, the diagnosis of a right adrenal tumour was established. These tumours produce excess hormones called catecholamines and the excess release of these hormones can lead to symptoms such as high blood pressure, rapid heart rate, palpitations, sweating, headaches, and elevated sugar levels. All these challenges and necessitated a comprehensive treatment approach."

Dr. Arun Kumar. B, Managing Director & Chief Urologist at AINU-Chennai, highlighted the intricacies of the surgical procedure, stating, "Surgery for such tumours presents unique challenges, particularly due to the fluctuating blood pressure levels, which can reach extreme highs during the procedure and plummet post-tumour removal. Additionally, the substantial size of the tumour, measuring 10 cm, added complexity, requiring meticulous optimization and precision. However, with our state-of-the-art facilities and expertise, we successfully navigated these challenges and stabilized the patient effectively."

The multidisciplinary team at AINU-Chennai, comprising of highly trained endocrinologists, cardiologists, anaesthetists, and physicians, ensured comprehensive patient care and safety throughout the surgical journey. Following thorough assessments and obtaining necessary clearances, the team proceeded with a laparoscopic approach to remove the tumour, adhering to stringent protocols and precautions with utmost expertise.

Post-surgery, the patient experienced a remarkable recovery, marked by a significant drop in blood sugar levels from 500 mg/dL to 100 mg/dL, effectively reversing his diabetes. As a result, all medications for blood pressure and diabetes were discontinued, indicating the successful resolution of the underlying medical conditions.

The success of the Laparoscopic Right Adrenalectomy for Pheochromocytoma at AINU-Chennai marks not only a significant milestone in urological surgery but also a testament to the unwavering dedication, expertise, and collaborative spirit of the medical professionals involved. Through meticulous planning, state-of-the-art facilities, and a multidisciplinary approach, AINU-Chennai has showcased its ability to navigate complex medical scenarios with exceptional skill and precision.