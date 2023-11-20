Proud and blessed: Vicky performs the Khukuri dance with Gorkha soldiers

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal performed the Khukuri' dance along with Gorkha soldiers in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh during promotions of war drama 'Sam Bahadur'.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a video and wrote, "The privilege of holding their Khukuri. The pleasure of matching their steps. Proud and blessed to have done the Khukuri dance with the Gorkhas today! Jai Mahakali... Aayo Gorkhali! #SAMbhaadur Releasing 1.12.2023!"

In the video, Vicky can be seen shaking his leg with the Gorkhas while holding their Khukhri. As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Meghna Gulzar wrote, "Truly special!!"