Photo created by AI of 'Zomato' staff dancing in rain, goes viral

CHENNAI: Zomato is an Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company, founded by Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddah in 2008.

Zomato provides information, menus and user-reviews of restaurants as well as food delivery options from partner restaurants in more than 1,000 Indian cities and towns

A LinkedIn user used artificial intelligence (AI) to present a new and energising design for Zomato delivery executives, taking into into account the fact that they can enjoy rain.

The images captured people's hearts and minds on social media

In the modern era, ordering food has become increasingly common. Additionally, it strains delivery executives, who have to reach the address on time to avoid penalty, often taking risks and braving several odds.

But the photos shared by Sourabh Dhabhai on LinkedIn Consider how the executives running the food delivery service are enjoying their life to the fullest, taking deliveries in the rain.

WATCH THE LINKEDIN POST HERE: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/sourabh-dhabhai-1790b8144_midjourney-aiart-zomato-activity-7080972611979010048-muWS/

Mr Dhabhai also added a Zomato notification pop-up that shows a creative message from the company: "Oops! Our delivery valet is slightly delayed, caught up dancing in the Mumbai rain. Apologies for the rain-soaked deliciousness delay!"

The post got viral in the Linkedin and "This is what we call campaign that connects the human cord, at last we still have some human in us. Kudos to the team for bringing out such a thought," one user commented.