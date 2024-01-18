Percussionist Sivamani turns baggage delay into a delightful entertainment at Kochi airport

CHENNAI: Renowned percussionist Sivamani turns an ‘agitating’ baggage delay into a delightful experience with his impromptu performance at Kochi airport.

“It’s been 40 minutes since we landed at Kochi airport, and we are still waiting for our bags to come out. Instead of getting agitated we are getting entertained by a fellow passenger,” wrote Sheetal Mehta on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a short clip of Sivamani’s performance.

It’s been 40 minutes since we landed at Kochi airport and we are still waiting for our bags to come out. Instead of getting agitated we are getting entertained by a fellow passenger. pic.twitter.com/DJXe3rjFZZ — Sheetal Mehta (@SheetalMehta) January 17, 2024





In the now-viral clip, Sivamani played AR Rahman’s ‘Humma Humma’ song on the railings of the conveyer belt.

The clip has garnered 497.1k views, 4.6k likes, 577 retweets and 305 comments.

Many netizens, who spotted the person performing as Sivamani, commonly expressed that the delay is now turned as a joy for them as "India's fastest drummer" plays for them at the airport.

“I would be very happy to get my luggage late if the legendary @drumssivamani were to enthrall like he did to lucky Sheetal and her co-passengers. More power to him as we need more such public places,” wrote Naandi Foundation’s CEO Manoj Kumar.

Another user wrote, "That’s Drums Sivamani. Will never complaint even it’s delayed for 12 hours." (sic)

"I don't think anyone would mind delays if Sivamani performs impromptu," a third user commented. "A fellow passenger! You were on a lucky flight! This wizard can make music from anything," another user wrote.