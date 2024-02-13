'Pepsi momos': Indian viral food combination leaves netizens spilt

CHENNAI: A food vlogger's viral video showing momos steamed with Pepsi instead of water has stunned netizens and sparked heated debate online.

The now-viral video was posted on Instagram.

The clip shows a vendor pouring the soft drink into a steamer filled with raw momos, claiming he learned it from the shop owner. When the lid opens, grey-hued momos dotted with Pepsi droplets appear.

The video has garnered 1,214 likes and 135 comments on the platform.

Netizens are split regarding the video as few opine that the food combination is bizzare, while others suggest using different drinks.

A user comemented, "Zeher momos." Another user commented, "Looks like dehumidifier". "Oh my god, dude," a third user commented.